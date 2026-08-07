India to chair BRICS Education Ministers' meeting in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Bhubaneswar: India will chair the BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting here on Friday, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi leading the deliberations aimed at deepening cooperation among member countries in the sector.

Joshi, who arrived in Odisha on Thursday for a two-day visit, will lead the Indian delegation at the meeting, which will be attended by ministers, senior officials and delegates from Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Indonesia, Iran, Ethiopia and the UAE.

The ministers are expected to deliberate on key priority areas, including Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), skill development, research and innovation, mutual recognition of academic qualifications and academic leadership, officials said.