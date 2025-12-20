India shows how tradition, modern science can advance together: WHO chief Tedros at global summit on traditional medicine

New Delhi: World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday underlined the need for an integrated and inclusive approach to healthcare, emphasising that science and tradition complement each other, as the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine concluded.



The summit, jointly organised by the WHO and the Government of India, began on Wednesday and brought together ministers, scientists, indigenous leaders, and traditional medicine practitioners from over 100 countries to discuss the role of traditional medicine in modern health systems.



Addressing the gathering on the closing day, the WHO Director-General highlighted the relevance of traditional medicine in addressing contemporary health challenges. "Traditional medicine can help address many of the threats to the health of our modern world, the growing burden on economic capabilities, and inequitable access to healthcare services," he said.

