Knight Frank sees growth in India's student housing sector

Mumbai: Institutional investment in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) living sector has nearly tripled over the past decade to reach USD 21 billion, with India's purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sector emerging as a key long-term growth opportunity, according to a Knight Frank report.



The report said investment in the APAC living sector increased significantly between 2016 and 2025, driven by growing investor interest in alternative residential real estate. It added that India's favourable demographics, expanding higher education sector and supportive policy reforms make it well placed to benefit from this trend.



India has around 155 million people in the 18-23 age group, including nearly 53 million students enrolled in higher education. With the government targeting a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50 per cent, the tertiary student population is expected to cross 70 million by 2035, creating strong demand for purpose-built student housing.