Semiconductor push accelerates as Odisha inks deal with Intel and 3DGS

New Delhi: India's semiconductor manufacturing push received another boost after Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday that the Government of Odisha, Intel and 3DGS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring substrate manufacturing technology to India.



Sharing the development on X, Vaishnaw said, "Congratulations to the Govt. of Odisha, Intel and 3DGS on signing an MoU to bring substrate manufacturing technology to India. This will further advance semiconductor ecosystem in India."



The agreement is aimed at strengthening India's semiconductor ecosystem as the country looks to expand domestic chip manufacturing capabilities and build a complete electronics supply chain. Substrate manufacturing is a key part of semiconductor production, as substrates help connect and support semiconductor chips used in electronic devices.