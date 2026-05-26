India’s blistering summer taking a toll on eye health

New Delhi: As extreme heatwaves shatter records across India, ophthalmologists are reporting a sharp surge in severe eye conditions, including dry eyes, persistent redness, burning sensations, and acute seasonal allergies.



The combination of intense UV radiation, hot winds, dust, and dehydration is severely disrupting the eye's natural tear film.



Echoing similar concerns, Dr Pankaj Ranjan, Senior Eye Surgeon in the Ophthalmology Department at Safdarjung Hospital, said cases of dryness, irritation, redness and digital eye strain have been rising as temperatures continue to soar across the country.