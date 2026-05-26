Heatwave pushes India’s peak power demand to all-time high of 270.82 GW

New Delhi: India's peak power demand touched a record high of 270.82 GW on Thursday, surpassing the Power Ministry's projection for the year, as soaring temperatures across the country pushed up electricity consumption.

According to the Power Ministry, this was the fourth consecutive day that peak power demand during solar hours touched a new all-time high. The sharp rise in demand was mainly driven by increased usage of cooling appliances such as air conditioners and coolers amid intense heatwave conditions.

The ministry said in a social media post that the peak power demand of 270.82 GW was successfully met at 1545 hours on May 21, 2026.

"This represents a new high in peak demand met, surpassing yesterday's peak demand (solar hours) of 265.44 GW which was also successfully met.

The surge in demand appears to be linked to the greater usage of cooling appliances in view of the prevailing weather conditions across the country," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the peak demand was met through a diversified energy mix comprising thermal power at 62.8%, solar at 22%, wind at 5%, hydro at 5.8%, and the remainder from other sources. It added that coal availability at thermal power plants remains adequate and supplies are being closely monitored.

On Wednesday, the country had recorded another all-time high peak demand of 265.44 GW at 1545 hours.

The spike in electricity consumption comes amid severe heatwave conditions across northwest and central India. According to the India Meteorological Department, temperatures in several regions are nearing the 45-degree Celsius mark.

Last summer, India recorded a peak power demand of 242.77 GW in June 2025, although it remained below the government's projected estimate of 277 GW.

In May 2024, the country's peak power demand had touched 250 GW, surpassing the previous record high of 243.27 GW recorded in September 2023.