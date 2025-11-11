India observes National Education Day: Honouring Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s vision

India today observes National Education Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the country’s first Education Minister and a key architect of modern Indian education.

The day serves as a tribute to his lifelong commitment to spreading knowledge, promoting scientific temper, and ensuring education for all sections of society.

Maulana Azad, who served as Education Minister from 1947 to 1958, laid the foundation for several premier institutions including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), University Grants Commission (UGC), and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).