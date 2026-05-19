India, Norway sign accords to enhance research and innovation ties

New Delhi: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Monday signed a series of agreements with leading Norwegian research, academic and industrial organisations during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Oslo.
The agreements seek to strengthen cooperation between India and Norway in science, technology, innovation, and sustainable development.
"The collaborations aim to expand India-Norway linkages in research, innovation and technology development while promoting institutional partnerships, startup and industry engagement, academic cooperation and sustainable growth initiatives in both countries," said an official.
Among the pacts was an agreement, signed between CSIR and the Research Council of Norway (RCN), which envisages joint workshops, collaborative research and development projects, and exchange visits for scientists and researchers in areas like climate, clean energy, oceans, and health.
CSIR also signed a Collaboration Agreement for 2026-2029 with Stiftelsen SINTEF, Norway's premier independent research organisation, under the framework of the existing 2014 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two institutions.
"The collaboration focuses on circularity and sustainability transition through joint research and innovation programmes in areas such as bio-based processes and materials, innovation hubs, ocean energy, including offshore wind and hybrid systems, carbon capture, storage and utilisation, and waste valorisation," said the official.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.