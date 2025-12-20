India leads world in restoring balance through traditional medicine: Ayush minister

New Delhi: Ministers, policymakers, researchers, experts and industry representatives from more than 100 countries are expected to participate in the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine this month.

The Ayush ministry organised a curtain raiser press conference here on Monday, ahead of the summit that will be held from December 17 to 19 at Bharat Mandapam.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav expressed great pride that the country will again host the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, following the successful first edition held in Gujarat in 2023.