India and Japan seek closer ties in workforce development

New Delhi: India and Japan on Monday held a joint seminar in Tokyo to discuss long-term cooperation in skilled workforce mobility and human resource development, with both sides exploring ways to strengthen institutional partnerships and workforce exchange programmes.



According to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the seminar was jointly organised by the Embassy of India in Japan and ASEAN ONE Co. Ltd. and brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academic institutions and workforce mobility stakeholders from both countries.



Delivering the keynote address, Vandana Gurnani, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, highlighted India's growing role as a trusted global workforce partner and emphasised the government's commitment towards building "transparent, ethical and scalable international labour mobility pathways".