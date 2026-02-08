India Inc fears market disruptions despite strong growth, FICCI-EY Survey finds



The report highlights that technology risks are now directly linked to how well a business can keep running. About 61 per cent of leaders say that rapid digital changes are hurting their competitive edge. Furthermore, 54 per cent of respondents feel that risks related to AI, such as ethics and rules, are not being handled well.



Rajeev Sharma, Chair of the FICCI Committee on Corporate Security & DRR, explained that companies must learn to adapt to these risks to grow. He said, "In a business environment shaped by volatility, the ability to anticipate, absorb and adapt to risk is emerging as a defining capability for sustained growth. The report indicates that organisations are moving away from treating risk as episodic and are instead embedding it into strategic decision-making, governance structures and long-term planning."



The survey also points out that risks are starting to overlap. For example, 54 per cent of executives are worried about supply chain disruptions, while 45 per cent see climate change as a critical financial risk.



Sudhakar Rajendran, Risk Consulting Leader at EY India, noted that leaders must look at these problems together rather than separately. He said, "Organizations are navigating a phase where multiple risks are converging rather than occurring in isolation. Inflation, cyber threats, AI governance, climate exposure and regulatory change are interacting in ways that directly influence India Inc's performance and resilience."



The report also discusses a major gap in talent and rules. About 64 per cent of leaders believe that a lack of skilled workers will hurt their performance, and 67 per cent agree that regulatory changes need to be addressed.