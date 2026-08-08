India highlights Sudan's education crisis at UN

New York: India has called for urgent global action and strict accountability against parties targeting educational infrastructure in Sudan, warning that the three-year conflict has left more than 17 million children out of school.



Speaking at an Arria-Formula meeting on "Safeguarding Education in Sudan: Investing in Peace, Recovery and Stability," Indian UN Counsellor Eldos Mathew Punnoose reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to protecting children's right to education in conflict zones. The meeting was convened by the Permanent Missions of Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Liberia.



Highlighting the gravity of the crisis, Punnoose cited UN data showing a 57 per cent increase in attacks on schools across Sudan, emphasising that "protection without accountability is ineffective" and those who target schools with impunity must be held accountable.

"The conflict that has ravaged Sudan over the past three years has devastated the lives of millions of people, with children bearing its biggest brunt. We join the voices in this room in condemning attacks on civilians, particularly children, and on educational infrastructure," he said.