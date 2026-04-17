India, Cyprus discuss bilateral ties, institutional cooperation

"Delighted to welcome FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus today in New Delhi. We reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, agreed to by leaders during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus in June 2025. Our discussions also covered the global geopolitical situation, developments in our respective regions and our cooperation in multilateral fora. As Cyprus takes over the European Union presidency in 2026, we are confident that India-EU ties will further strengthen," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.