SCO Metabolic Diseases Centre launch in Shanghai sees India-China talks on enhancing relations

Shanghai: India's Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, met Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng at the opening of the SCO Cooperation Centre for Metabolic Diseases in Shanghai on Friday, reaffirming efforts to strengthen India-China ties.



According to a post by the Consulate General of India in Shanghai on X, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the centre established under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

https://x.com/IndiaInShanghai/status/2027229316082434246



During the interaction, Mayor Gong expressed satisfaction over the recent progress in bilateral relations, particularly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China to attend the Tianjin SCO Summit in August.

He also highlighted the widely welcomed resumption of direct air links between Shanghai and Indian cities as a positive development.