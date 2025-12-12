India, Brazil discuss defence industry collaboration, capacity building initiatives

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson stated, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, during the ongoing official visit to Brazil, met Celso Amorim, Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil and Jose Mucio Monteiro, Minister of Defence of Brazil. The discussions provided a comprehensive review of the expanding India-Brazil defence engagements, with focus on augmenting strategic cooperation, strengthening joint operational frameworks, enhancing training avenues, maritime security mechanisms and deepening coordination in Maritime Domain Awareness."