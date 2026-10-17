India and Kenya deepen cooperation in professional military education

New Delhi: India and Kenya on Tuesday continued work on deepening cooperation in professional military education as a delegation from the Kenyan Defence Forces, led by Maj Gen RW Mwanzia, visited the College of Defence Management (CDM).

“A delegation from the Kenya Defence Forces, led by Maj Gen RW Mwanzia, visited College of Defence Management CDM IDS as part of a five-day interaction with premier Armed Forces Training Institutes (AFTI),” Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) stated on X.