Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has revised the eligibility criteria for monthly incentive allowances given to Anganwadi workers and helpers, aiming to increase the number of eligible members for the financial benefit, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said.
Anganwadi workers and helpers fulfilling at least seven of the ten parameters will receive incentives of Rs 1,400 and Rs 700, respectively. Those fulfilling all parameters will be paid Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.
The revised criteria have come into effect from November, according to an official statement.
Maharashtra has 1,10,664 Anganwadi centres, with 1,08,627 workers and 1,05,470 helpers currently serving in the state.
The incentive is provided based on a qualitative assessment of their work to ensure effective implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, which focuses on nutrition, health and education of children.
The decision to revise the criteria was taken by a committee headed by Tatkare to ensure greater inclusiveness and uniformity in the assessment process and enable more workers and helpers to qualify for the incentive.
Tatkare said Anganwadi workers and helpers were contributing to the overall development of children in both urban and remote areas of the state.
The revised criteria would encourage more workers and helpers to qualify for the incentive, she added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.