Punjab Student Polls: Akali Dal’s student wing backs ABVP



According to the official post of the ABVP, the alliance between the ABVP and the SOI was announced on Sunday, just ahead of the PUCSC polling set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. The main reason behind this alliance is the rejection of the SOI candidate's nomination papers, which prevented the party from contesting directly this time. Consequently, SOI's entire vote base and support will now transfer to the ABVP alliance.



Following the completion of polling in the respective departments, starting from 11:00 am onwards, ballot boxes for Office Bearers will be collected from the Returning Officer on the ground floor of each concerned block and transported to the Gymnasium Hall by DSW staff and wardens. From 12:00 pm onwards, the results for Departmental Representatives (DR) will be displayed in their respective departments. Simultaneously, the counting of votes and the declaration of results for Office Bearers will take place at the Gymnasium Hall.



Meanwhile, security has been stepped up across the campus, with strict checks being conducted at all three entry gates amid concerns regarding the movement of outsiders. Authorities have heightened vigilance to maintain law and order throughout the election process, deploying security personnel at key locations and inspecting all vehicles and visitors entering the campus.