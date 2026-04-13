In interaction with Haryana students, Sikkim governor appraises them of state's ecological richness

Gangtok: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Monday met with students of a university from Haryana's Hisar who were on a week-long academic tour to the state and appraised them about the region's ecological richness and sustainable practices.
The faculty members and students of Guru Jambheshwar University's geography department are visiting Sikkim to gain practical insights into geographical and environmental studies, a statement from the Lok Bhavan said.
According to it, students engaged the governor with questions on Sikkim's unique geographical features, biodiversity, and cultural heritage. Mathur responded in detail, offering insights into the state's ecological richness and sustainable practices.
Referring to the northeast region as "Ashtalakshmi," a term popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the governor described Sikkim as a symbol of India's cultural and natural wealth.
He highlighted the resilience of local communities in preserving their traditions and their deep respect for nature.
The governor also praised the state government's 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati' initiative, which promotes tree planting to mark the birth of every child.
Emphasising Sikkim's status as a clean and pollution-free state, he noted that environmental consciousness is deeply ingrained in the daily lives of its people.
Mathur urged them to adopt similar eco-friendly practices in Haryana and described youths as pioneers of a developed India by 2047, the statement said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.