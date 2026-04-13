In interaction with Haryana students, Sikkim governor appraises them of state's ecological richness

Gangtok: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Monday met with students of a university from Haryana's Hisar who were on a week-long academic tour to the state and appraised them about the region's ecological richness and sustainable practices.

The faculty members and students of Guru Jambheshwar University's geography department are visiting Sikkim to gain practical insights into geographical and environmental studies, a statement from the Lok Bhavan said.