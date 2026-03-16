In career pursuit MA gold medallist works at pizza outlet in Andhra's Kadapa

KADAPA: A 27-year-old young woman from a poor family in Kadapa district has become an inspiration for many for her determination, hardship and dignity of labour. Reddithota Suvarna, an M.A gold medalist in History and Archaeology, currently works as a server at Pizza Hut in Proddutur to support her family while continuing her efforts to secure a government job.

Born into a financially struggling family in Proddutur, Suvarna is the daughter of Reddithota Lazar and Baby Rani. Her father works as a night watchman at a local groundnut oil mill and raised the family with his modest income. Despite the hardships, he ensured that his daughter received a good education.

Understanding her father’s sacrifices, Suvarna excelled in academics from a young age. She completed her schooling at St. Joseph High School and went on to pursue Intermediate and Degree at DAW Women’s College, graduating in 2019.