In a first, President Murmu set to address Odisha Assembly on Nov 27

BHUBANESWAR: In what would be a historic moment for Odisha, the winter session of the state Assembly will commence on November 27 with the address of President of India Droupadi Murmu. This will be for the first time that the President of India will address the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Sources said, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has confirmed the visit of President Murmu to the Assembly and her address to the members. Preparations for her visit have already started and special arrangements are being made in the Assembly. Security of the Assembly will also be upgraded further in view of the President’s visit.