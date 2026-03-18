IMMT innovates green brick that survives extreme heat

BHUBANESWAR: Researchers from CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) in Bhubaneswar developed innovative refractory bricks using bauxite mineral waste, offering a sustainable solution to industrial waste management.

The researchers said these environment-friendly bricks can withstand extremely high temperatures, making them ideal for use in a wide-range of industrial applications. They said, “Every year, hundreds of billions of tonne of mining waste are generated worldwide, making it one of the largest waste streams globally. In India, the problem is particularly significant in mineral-rich regions such as Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Goa, where mining activities generate substantial amounts of residual material.”

The Bauxite mining waste is also among these mining waste which is an environmental challenge, contributing to air pollution and increased acidity in nearby water bodies. “This breakthrough will not only reduce mining waste, but also provides a cost-effective alternative for industrial applications,” the researchers said. According to IMMT officials, these innovative bricks can be used for several industrial purposes including in coke oven, glass industry and kiln roof.

CSIR-IMMT director Ramanuj Narayan said the innovation, led by CSIR-IMMT researchers C Eswaraiah, Satyasish Rout and team, has demonstrated high heat resistance and durability, making the brick suitable for various refractory industrial applications. “The bricks developed by our researchers using bauxite industry waste can resist temperature up to 1,400 degrees Celsius and offer many industrial applications,” he said.

Narayan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the president of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), always looks for technology built from Indian resources and these bricks have been developed using state’s own waste resources to promote sustainability and a circular economy.

He said the technology could help industries to enhance production efficiency while providing a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly solution.

To promote the industrial application of the technology, the IMMT on Tuesday also signed a technology transfer agreement with the representatives from Utkal Vanguard Engineering and Construction Private Ltd, Bhubaneswar (UVEC) in presence of its director Rakesh Kumar Pati.

This story has been written by Sudarsan Maharana of The New Indian Express.