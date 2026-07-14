Illinois Tech receives UGC approval to launch Mumbai campus

The Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), a US-based technology-focused university, has received a Letter of Approval (LoA) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish its Mumbai campus, becoming the first American university authorised to offer US degrees in India under the UGC's foreign higher education institution regulations.

The approval enables the university to begin admissions for its inaugural batch, with academic programmes scheduled to commence in September 2026. Illinois Tech said that the Mumbai campus has been established to offer students in India access to US degree programmes while integrating technology-focused education, interdisciplinary learning and industry engagement.

The Mumbai campus will offer undergraduate programmes in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Business and Engineering, along with postgraduate programmes designed to address the needs of technology-driven industries. According to the university, the curriculum will combine classroom instruction with project-based learning, interdisciplinary collaboration and experiential education.

Commenting on the development, Mallik Sundharam, Vice President, Illinois Institute of Technology, said that the Mumbai campus marks an important step in expanding access to American higher education in India.

"By bringing an American, technology-focused education to India, we are enabling students to earn a globally recognized U.S. degree while benefiting from interdisciplinary learning, experiential education, and close collaboration with industry," he said. "Our graduates will be equipped with the technical expertise, entrepreneurial mindset, and global perspective to lead innovation, contribute to India's economic growth, and succeed with multinational organizations and emerging technology companies around the world," Sundaram added.

Illinois Tech said that the campus has been designed with technology-enabled learning spaces and will focus on developing technical, problem-solving and leadership skills through close engagement with industry. The university added that the initiative aligns with its efforts to expand access to globally recognised higher education and support India's growing technology and innovation ecosystem.

Applications for the inaugural Fall 2026 intake are now open.