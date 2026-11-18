With renewable energy generation expanding, energy storage and reducing dependence on imported battery technologies have emerged as key priorities for India's sustainable energy transition, said Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarthy at the fifth edition of the Energy Summit 2026 organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras).
Speaking at the summit's inaugural session on November 17, Chakravarthy said that Tamil Nadu had the potential to become an alternative energy hub for India and South Asia, given its existing wind and solar energy capacity and long coastline, a press release from the institute said.
"We are reaching a point where generation is no longer a problem, the question moves towards storage. Oil ruled for so long because it was easy to rule. Those of us in Government are aware of the risk of moving from one dependence on foreign countries (oil) to another dependence in the form of importing lithium ion (for EV batteries),” he said.
Chakravarthy added that India imported lithium-ion batteries worth $5 billion in the previous year, with 80 per cent of them coming from China. He urged researchers and industry representatives to develop solutions that would reduce this dependence. He also suggested that Tamil Nadu could use its coastline to export surplus renewable power to other South Asian countries through undersea cables.
Energy storage and AI among key themes
The five-day summit, organised by The Energy Consortium, a Centre of Excellence at IIT Madras, is being held on the institute's campus from November 17 to 21. It brings together stakeholders from industry, academia and government to discuss challenges in the energy sector.
IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said that ensuring the generation, storage and distribution of energy from different sources, particularly renewables, was an important area for research, development and commercialisation.
The summit's themes include advanced batteries and hydrogen systems, AI and digitalisation in energy systems, sustainable energy and environmental systems, the water-energy nexus, and smart power systems and microgrids.
Pre-conference workshops held on November 17 covered AI for climate and energy systems, agentic systems for engineering and research, deep-tech commercialisation, science entrepreneurship and a workshop organised with Deakin University.
Focus on industry-academia collaboration
Prof Satyanarayanan Seshadri, Faculty Head of The Energy Consortium, said that the summit had evolved into a platform for industry and academia to deliberate on future energy requirements and develop solutions.
The programme also includes student presentations and poster sessions to provide opportunities for young researchers. According to summit convener Prof Nitin Muralidharan, workshops will also focus on deep-tech commercialisation and developing a nuclear design and manufacturing ecosystem among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Post-conference discussions scheduled for November 20 and 21 will examine the role of academic institutions and professional engineering bodies in building a nuclear design and manufacturing ecosystem among MSMEs. A separate meeting will discuss developing a certification programme for the design and manufacture of structures, systems, equipment and components for the nuclear industry.