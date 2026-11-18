With renewable energy generation expanding, energy storage and reducing dependence on imported battery technologies have emerged as key priorities for India's sustainable energy transition, said Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarthy at the fifth edition of the Energy Summit 2026 organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras).

Speaking at the summit's inaugural session on November 17, Chakravarthy said that Tamil Nadu had the potential to become an alternative energy hub for India and South Asia, given its existing wind and solar energy capacity and long coastline, a press release from the institute said.

"We are reaching a point where generation is no longer a problem, the question moves towards storage. Oil ruled for so long because it was easy to rule. Those of us in Government are aware of the risk of moving from one dependence on foreign countries (oil) to another dependence in the form of importing lithium ion (for EV batteries),” he said.

Chakravarthy added that India imported lithium-ion batteries worth $5 billion in the previous year, with 80 per cent of them coming from China. He urged researchers and industry representatives to develop solutions that would reduce this dependence. He also suggested that Tamil Nadu could use its coastline to export surplus renewable power to other South Asian countries through undersea cables.