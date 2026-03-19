IIT Madras, BHU, and DU among top ONOS users, as downloads cross 11 crore

The One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative is transforming access to academic resources in India, recording over 11 crore research article downloads in its first year of operation. Leading institutions such as IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru emerged as top users of the platform in 2025.

According to data from the Ministry of Education, IIT Madras recorded 40.3 lakh downloads, followed by IISc Bengaluru with 28.3 lakh. Among central universities, Banaras Hindu University and Delhi University reported 15.3 lakh and 14.2 lakh downloads respectively.

Between January and December 2025, more than 11.3 crore scholarly articles were accessed by students, researchers and faculty across government institutions, reflecting the growing adoption of the initiative.