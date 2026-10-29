IIT Kanpur looks beyond entrance scores to build cybersecurity talent

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is adopting a different approach to cybersecurity education, combining academic training with practical assessments and extended internships as India faces a growing demand for professionals capable of protecting digital infrastructure.
Speaking during a media briefing on the institute’s ‘Greater Than Us’ campaign, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal identified cybersecurity as one of seven technology areas critical to India, alongside artificial intelligence, medical technologies, sustainability technologies, drones, quantum technologies and semiconductors.
The institute introduced its four-year Bachelor of Cybersecurity (B.Cyber.) programme for the 2026-27 academic session. Unlike conventional IIT undergraduate admissions, the selection process does not rely on JEE Advanced alone. Candidates are initially screened using JEE Main scores and evidence of previous cybersecurity work, followed by an on-campus assessment that includes a hackathon.
The programme is designed to combine two years of academic coursework and laboratory training with a two-year internship phase, primarily at selected government security organisations. Students are expected to gain experience with real-world cybersecurity challenges during the internship period.
Cybersecurity employers report shortage of practical skills
The programme comes amid concerns about the availability of trained cybersecurity professionals. The Indian Cyber Security Skilling Landscape Report 2025-26, published by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and the SANS Institute, found that 73% of surveyed enterprises and 68% of cybersecurity service providers reported limited availability of skilled candidates.
The survey also identified a gap between qualifications and practical ability. Some 63% of enterprises and 59% of cybersecurity service providers reported insufficient hands-on skills among candidates. Meanwhile, 83% of surveyed organisations identified artificial intelligence and generative AI security skills as a critical requirement.
The findings point to the need for training that goes beyond theoretical knowledge. Cybersecurity roles can involve identifying software vulnerabilities, investigating digital attacks, responding to incidents and securing networks and applications. These tasks require students to apply what they learn in controlled laboratory settings and, where appropriate, in supervised real-world environments.
The expansion of cloud computing and AI systems is also changing the skills required. Organisations must protect not only conventional networks and databases but also AI applications, sensitive training data and interconnected digital services.
Cybersecurity becomes a strategic technology priority
IIT Kanpur’s focus on cybersecurity extends beyond the undergraduate programme. The institute has identified it as a priority area for research and technology development, alongside other emerging and strategic technologies.
The scale of the challenge is reflected in figures reported by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). India recorded 29,44,248 cybersecurity incidents in 2025, compared with 20,41,360 in 2024 and 15,92,917 in 2023. The 2025 figure represents a 44.2% increase over the previous year.
These figures represent incidents tracked by CERT-In and should not be treated as a count of confirmed cybercrime cases or the financial losses caused by attacks. They nevertheless indicate the volume of security incidents requiring monitoring and response.
Agrawal has also identified secure digital infrastructure as an important requirement for national security. The institute’s broader technology priorities include developing fundamental research and translating it into technologies that can be deployed in critical sectors.
A different route into technical education
IIT Kanpur’s admission model gives weight to evidence of a candidate’s interest and aptitude in cybersecurity, alongside academic performance. The institute’s stated objective is to develop specialists capable of securing national digital systems.
The programme is offered through the Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems. Its structure places laboratory work and professional exposure alongside foundational coursework, with internships intended to give students experience in government security organisations.