IIT Kanpur looks beyond entrance scores to build cybersecurity talent

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is adopting a different approach to cybersecurity education, combining academic training with practical assessments and extended internships as India faces a growing demand for professionals capable of protecting digital infrastructure.

Speaking during a media briefing on the institute’s ‘Greater Than Us’ campaign, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal identified cybersecurity as one of seven technology areas critical to India, alongside artificial intelligence, medical technologies, sustainability technologies, drones, quantum technologies and semiconductors.

The institute introduced its four-year Bachelor of Cybersecurity (B.Cyber.) programme for the 2026-27 academic session. Unlike conventional IIT undergraduate admissions, the selection process does not rely on JEE Advanced alone. Candidates are initially screened using JEE Main scores and evidence of previous cybersecurity work, followed by an on-campus assessment that includes a hackathon.

The programme is designed to combine two years of academic coursework and laboratory training with a two-year internship phase, primarily at selected government security organisations. Students are expected to gain experience with real-world cybersecurity challenges during the internship period.