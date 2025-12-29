IIT Kanpur Class of 1986 pledges Rs 11 crore towards Transformational Campus Initiatives at 40-Year Reunion

Kanpur: The Class of 1986 of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), during its 40-Year Reunion, announced a collective pledge of ₹11 crore to support three landmark legacy projects on campus. The reunion, being held from December 18 to 21, 2025, brought together alumni from across the globe to reconnect with their alma mater, celebrate four decades of shared journeys, and contribute meaningfully to the institute’s future.

The pledged amount will be directed towards three batch legacy initiatives focused on student life, wellbeing and community engagement: the SAC Extension Auditorium, the Centre for Mental Health and Wellbeing, and a tower in the New Hall of Residence. Together, these projects reflect the batch’s enduring commitment to enhancing the student experience, strengthening institutional infrastructure, and nurturing a supportive campus environment.

Reflecting on the occasion, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, and an alumnus of the Class of 1986, said, “The institute has played a defining role in shaping who we are today. I am immensely proud of my batchmates for coming together to support initiatives that will directly impact students’ academic, cultural and emotional well-being. This collective commitment exemplifies the spirit of responsibility and gratitude that IIT Kanpur alumni carry throughout their lives.”