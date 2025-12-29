IIT Kanpur Class of 1986 pledges Rs 11 crore towards Transformational Campus Initiatives at 40-Year Reunion

Kanpur: The Class of 1986 of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), during its 40-Year Reunion, announced a collective pledge of ₹11 crore to support three landmark legacy projects on campus. The reunion, being held from December 18 to 21, 2025, brought together alumni from across the globe to reconnect with their alma mater, celebrate four decades of shared journeys, and contribute meaningfully to the institute’s future.
The pledged amount will be directed towards three batch legacy initiatives focused on student life, wellbeing and community engagement: the SAC Extension Auditorium, the Centre for Mental Health and Wellbeing, and a tower in the New Hall of Residence. Together, these projects reflect the batch’s enduring commitment to enhancing the student experience, strengthening institutional infrastructure, and nurturing a supportive campus environment.
Reflecting on the occasion, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, and an alumnus of the Class of 1986, said, “The institute has played a defining role in shaping who we are today. I am immensely proud of my batchmates for coming together to support initiatives that will directly impact students’ academic, cultural and emotional well-being. This collective commitment exemplifies the spirit of responsibility and gratitude that IIT Kanpur alumni carry throughout their lives.”
Expressing appreciation for the contribution, Prof. Amey Karkare, Dean of Resources and Alumni, IIT Kanpur, said, “The Class of 1986 has set a remarkable example of alumni leadership and collective philanthropy. Their generous pledge of ₹11 crore will significantly strengthen critical student-centric infrastructure and wellbeing initiatives on campus. Such legacy gifts not only accelerate the institute’s development but also reinforce the deep and enduring bond between IIT Kanpur and its alumni community. We are sincerely grateful to the Class of 1986 for their vision, generosity and continued engagement.”
Sharing the batch’s perspective, Mr. Ajit Dass, Alumni Batch Coordinator, Class of 1986, said, “As we came together for our 40-Year Reunion, there was a shared desire to give back in a way that would create lasting value for the institute and its students. These legacy projects represent our collective gratitude and our hope to contribute meaningfully to the lives of current and future IIT Kanpur students.”
The 40-Year Reunion of the Class of 1986 was marked by reflection, camaraderie and a renewed commitment to the institute’s mission. IIT Kanpur extended its heartfelt appreciation to the Class of 1986 for their extraordinary support and looks forward to their continued partnership in advancing education, innovation and student well-being at the institute.