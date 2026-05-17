Indian Institute of Technology Jammu to open extension campus in Leh

Leh/Jammu: The Ladakh Union Territory administration on Saturday signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Jammu for establishing its satellite campus in Leh, officials said.
"A historic chapter of fulfilling the youth aspirations scripted today in Ladakh, with signing of a landmark MoU between UT administration and IIT Jammu, for setting up a satellite campus of IIT Jammu, in Leh", Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena said on X.
The initiative is a transformational move aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the Ladakhi youth by bringing world-class educational opportunities closer to their homeland, the LG said.
According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the proposed campus will initially offer courses in civil engineering, artificial intelligence and data science, opening new avenues for students in research, innovation, entrepreneurship and employment.
The satellite campus would help address geographical challenges that students face in accessing premier technical institutions and create an ecosystem for advanced learning in the region, he added.
A full-fledged residential campus will also be developed in Kargil in the coming years as a centre of excellence, the MoU said.
The administration described the project as a historic milestone in UT's educational journey, reiterating its commitment towards empowering local students with quality education and opportunities for excellence.
The LG also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting transformative initiatives to strengthen educational and developmental infrastructure in Ladakh.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.