IIT (ISM) Dhanbad enters QS World University Rankings for first time in its history

Dhanbad (PTI): IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) in Dhanbad has secured a place among the top 25 institutes in the country in the QS World University Rankings released on Thursday.
This is the first time in its 100-year history that the ISM has entered the QS World University Rankings.
"Among all Indian institutions featured in the rankings, the Institute has secured the 21st position out of 52 institutions, while ranking 11th among the 13 IITs included in the rankings," said IIT ISM Dhanbad's spokesperson Rajni Singh.
Director of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Sukumar Mishra, said that entering the QS World University Rankings marked a "historic milestone" for the Institute.
He further said that it is a significant recognition of IIT (ISM)'s growing academic and research excellence on the global stage.
According to the rankings, the institute has been placed in the 701–710 global rank band.
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad secured an impressive Citations per Faculty score of 87.3, reflecting the quality, visibility, and influence of its research output. The Institute also recorded a robust International Research Network score of 43.2, demonstrating its growing engagement with global research partners and collaborative scholarship across disciplines.
"The rankings further highlight the Institute's commitment to sustainable development, with IIT (ISM) Dhanbad attaining a Sustainability score of 57.5. These strengths underscore the Institute's continued efforts to build a research-intensive, globally connected, and socially responsible academic ecosystem," said a statement issued by the institution.
In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, the Institute was ranked 1st in India and 21st globally in Mineral and Mining Engineering, reaffirming its position as a global leader in the discipline.
It also secured a place in the 151–175 global rank band in Petroleum Engineering, while Mechanical Engineering entered the rankings for the first time, achieving a 501–575 global rank band.
Earlier this year, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad was also ranked 110th in the QS World University Rankings: Southern Asia 2026.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.