IIT Indore workshop calls for stronger campus support systems to promote student mental health and wellbeing

INDORE: Higher education institutions need a collective approach to building resilient students, connected campuses and sustainable systems for student wellbeing, IIT Indore Director Dr Suhas S Joshi said on Monday.

Joshi was speaking at the conclusion of a two-day capacity-building workshop on positive mental health, resilience and wellbeing held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore.

Titled ‘Samvardhan: From Academic Excellence to Sustainable Wellness’, the workshop was organised by the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education in collaboration with IIT Indore. It focused on strengthening institutional capacities to create healthier, more supportive and connected higher education environments.