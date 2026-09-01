IIT Indore workshop calls for stronger campus support systems to promote student mental health and wellbeing

INDORE: Higher education institutions need a collective approach to building resilient students, connected campuses and sustainable systems for student wellbeing, IIT Indore Director Dr Suhas S Joshi said on Monday.
Joshi was speaking at the conclusion of a two-day capacity-building workshop on positive mental health, resilience and wellbeing held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore.
Titled ‘Samvardhan: From Academic Excellence to Sustainable Wellness’, the workshop was organised by the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education in collaboration with IIT Indore. It focused on strengthening institutional capacities to create healthier, more supportive and connected higher education environments.
Joshi said the key learnings from the workshop should be converted into sustained institutional practices that promote positive mental health, resilience and holistic wellbeing among students.
The programme brought together institutional leaders, faculty members, student affairs professionals, mental health experts, wardens, counsellors and students. Participants exchanged experiences and explored practical approaches to addressing mental health and wellbeing challenges on campuses.
The sessions covered a range of issues, including the psychosocial environment in higher education institutions, institutional wellbeing policies, social belonging, connected campuses, early identification of concerns, peer mentoring and prevention of lifestyle-related health conditions.
The second day included hands-on sessions on identifying warning signs, specific learning disabilities, substance-use prevention, hostel ecosystems, collaborative living spaces and mentoring networks.
The workshop concluded with participating institutions developing wellbeing indicators, recommendations and action plans aimed at strengthening student support systems.
The programme was conducted under the Teacher Connect Programme of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP) for the central and west regions.
According to the Union Ministry of Education, the workshop brought together 94 participants from 21 higher education institutions across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.
Experts from psychiatry and mental health, nutrition and healthy lifestyles, Indian Knowledge Systems, learning disabilities and student support contributed to the discussions and activities.