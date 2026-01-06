IIT-Hyderabad records strong Phase-1 placements, average CTC crosses Rs 30 lakh

HYDERABAD: As many as 304 students out of 487 registered candidates secured job offers during Phase 1 of the BTech 2026 placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, translating into an overall placement rate of 62.42%.

The institute reported a sharp rise in compensation levels, with the average cost-to-company crossing Rs 30 lakh per annum.

The highest international package of Rs 2.5 crore per annum was offered to Edward Nathan Varghese from the CSE stream.