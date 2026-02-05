IIT-Hyderabad hosts national workshop on technological advancements in healthcare research

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) hosted a three-day national workshop on ‘Technological Advancements in Healthcare Research’ under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation–Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research programme.

Under the healthcare theme of the ANRF-PAIR grant, IIT Hyderabad is serving as the hub institution and is mentoring five institutes - NIT Raipur, IIIT Raichur, IIIT Dharwad, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University and the Central University of Andhra Pradesh - to strengthen research capabilities and foster long-term institutional collaboration, a release said.