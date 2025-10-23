IIT Guwahati students win global 24 hours animation contest 2025

Students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have won first prize at the 24hourscontest 2025, a global 24-hour animation challenge organised by Toon Boom Animation.

This year’s edition saw participation from 185 institutions across 35 countries, with a total of 764 teams and 3,820 students competing.

The winning team, comprising Arin Bandyopadhyay, Aditya Ravi Pawar, Aseel Pasha, and S. Balasankar, participated under the guidance of Dr. Mriganka Madhukaillya, Assistant Professor, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati.