IIT Guwahati innovates budget-friendly solution for arsenic-free drinking water



"Around 140 million people globally are exposed to unsafe arsenic levels, with India, Bangladesh, and parts of South America among the worst affected. To address this, many conventional methods have been developed, and while some have been successful, these are difficult to implement in uncontrolled environments. Most methods rely on the addition of chemicals, extensive treatment periods, and sophisticated equipment. Moreover, the methods need to be performed on site and have the potential to create surplus sludge, increasing the time and energy costs to disposal," said in the press release.



It also stated that, electrocoagulation offers a different approach. Instead of adding external chemicals, it uses an electric current to release metal ions from electrodes immersed in the water.



"These ions attach to arsenic and other contaminants, allowing them to clump together and be removed from the water through settling or flotation. The process is relatively simple to operate and reduces the need for chemical handling. Traditional electrocoagulation systems use stationary electrodes, which can slow the process and cause deposits to form on the electrode surface over time, reducing efficiency. To overcome many of the noted system inefficiencies, the IIT Guwahati team, under the guidance of Prof. Mihir Purkait, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, configured an electrocoagulation system with a rotating anode and a stationary cathode," said in the press statement.

Speaking on the application of the technology for arsenic mitigation, Prof. Mihir K. Purkait from the Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati said, "Electrocoagulation, combined with a rotating electrode system, offers an efficient solution for arsenic-contaminated water. In this process, a controlled electric current dissolves a sacrificial iron electrode while its rotation enhances mixing and mass transfer, leading to uniform generation of iron coagulant species that effectively bind arsenic present in the water."