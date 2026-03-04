IIT Guwahati boosts research and student exchange links with Japan

Guwahati: Marking a major milestone in boosting its industrial and academic tie-ups with Japan, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted a high-level Japanese delegation, led by HORII Iwao, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, and ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India.



Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Japan joined the delegation.



Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, welcomed the delegation and highlighted IIT Guwahati's strong foundational collaboration with Japan.

During his address, Prof Jalihal said, "IIT Guwahati currently hosts more than 10 honorary professors from Japan. Additionally, the institute has seen a significant surge in mobility, with over 70 Japanese students participating in exchange or joint degree programs within the last two years alone."