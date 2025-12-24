IIT Guwahati hosts state level exhibition for Design for Bharat - VBYLD 2026

Guwahati: As a part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYAS) upcoming Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2026 scheduled to be in January 2026, the Department of Design at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted the State Level Exhibition for Design for Bharat - VBYLD 2026 at its campus.



Under this initiative, Design for Bharat has been launched as a national design challenge to inspire young innovators to contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047 through creative solutions addressing social, cultural, and economic concerns.



The challenge seeks to nurture critical thinking, teamwork and innovation among youth while providing mentorship from experts and an opportunity to showcase projects at the national platform. This year's theme, "Duality (Dwividhta)," encourages participants to explore the in-between spaces--where transformative ideas often emerge.

