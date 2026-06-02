IIT Guwahati advances hybrid perovskite technology

Guwahati: A research team at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has developed a new technology on perovskite semiconductor material, known for its potential applications in solar cells and resistive-switching (memristor/R-RAM) devices.



Perovskites are a class of materials with a distinctive crystal structure that enables strong light absorption and efficient charge separation for high-performance solar cells, while their defect-tolerant electronic properties and ion migration behaviour make them highly promising for memristor devices.



Perovskite solar cells comprise multiple functional layers, where photogenerated charge carriers are extracted through selective transport layers to generate electricity.