Radiation-safe cement mortar developed by IIT Guwahati

Guwahati: To make nuclear facilities radiation-safe, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati have developed a method to make cement mortar stronger, more durable, and better at blocking harmful radiation.



The approach focuses on improving the material properties of the mortar so that it can perform both as a structural component and as a radiation-shielding barrier.



By modifying the composition of the mortar, the researchers aimed to enhance its density and durability, which are important factors in limiting the penetration of radiation.