IIT Guwahati brings India's astronomy community together for the 44th ASI Annual Meeting

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati kicked off the 44th Astronomical Society of India (ASI) Annual Meeting with a formal inauguration event on Saturday.



According to a press release by the institute, the five-day conference has brought together over 600 astronomers, researchers, students, and science communicators from across the globe. This event marks a special milestone for IIT Guwahati and the Northeast scientific community, as the ASI Annual Meeting has returned to the region after 30 years.



The conference was last hosted in the Northeast by Gauhati University in 1996.