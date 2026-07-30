IIT Gandhinagar, IAIRO tie up for AI research

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) and Indian AI Research Organisation (IAIRO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in areas of artificial intelligence research, education, innovation and talent development.

According to a release, this collaboration will contribute to creating a strong ecosystem for the promotion of advanced AI research and the encouragement of collaborative academic and research initiatives between the two institutions.

Under the MoU, IITGN and IAIRO will work together on research projects, apply jointly for research grants and explore opportunities to build AI infrastructure with external funding. The two institutions will also work together to develop and deliver short courses, certificate programs, conferences, seminars, workshops and other academic events related to artificial intelligence.

The collaboration aims to promote academic exchange through IITGN faculty members and researchers delivering lectures and training programmes for IAIRO scientists and engineers, and experts from IAIRO participating in teaching, mentoring and research activities at IITGN. The partnership also provides opportunities for joint supervision of doctoral students, research internships, adjunct appointments, and shared access to research infrastructure and computational facilities, subject to institutional policies, the release said.

"The Indian AI Research Organisation is a significant step towards enhancing India's AI research and innovation ecosystem. IAIRO is located in GIFT City, adjacent to IIT Gandhinagar and this collaboration is a natural opportunity to build each other's strengths. AI is already changing the game in sectors like healthcare, life sciences and drug discovery, and will continue to expand across sectors. We combine our complementary expertise in research, talent development and innovation to deliver meaningful outcomes that contribute to India's growing AI capabilities," said Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Vimal Mishra, Dean, Research & Development, IIT Gandhinagar, said, "This partnership brings together complementary expertise and research strengths to advance AI research, foster innovation, nurture talent, and develop technologies that contribute to national priorities.By bringing together complementary expertise, research infrastructure, and talent, we aim to create opportunities for impactful research, advanced AI education, and the development of technologies that contribute to national priorities."

Amit Sheth, Founding Director and CEO, Indian AI Research Organisation (IAIRO), said, "India's AI ambitions will be realised through strong partnerships that connect world-class research with real-world innovation. Our collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar reflects this vision by creating a platform where academic excellence, applied research, and industry engagement come together to accelerate AI development. As we continue building the Gujarat AI Valley ecosystem, this partnership will play an important role in nurturing talent, enabling breakthrough research, and strengthening India's position as a global AI innovation hub."

That release noted that Sanjay Chaudhary, Collaborations & Operations Lead, Indian AI Research Organisation (IAIRO), highlighted that "This MoU provides a practical framework for sustained collaboration between our institutions. The partnership is designed to create meaningful opportunities for learning and innovation, through joint research projects and faculty exchanges to specialised AI programmes, student engagement, and shared research infrastructure. We look forward to translating this collaboration into impactful outcomes that benefit researchers, students, industry, and the broader AI ecosystem."

(ANI)