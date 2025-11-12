IIT Gandhinagar launches India’s first residential AI diploma programme

The Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGN), has introduced three new six-month postgraduate diploma programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Cloud Engineering, marking India’s first fully residential AI-focused diploma initiative.
Ranked 25th in the Engineering category by NIRF, IIT Gandhinagar has launched these programmes in collaboration with Futurense Technologies to create industry-ready professionals in emerging technology domains.
Each programme follows a Build, Deploy, Scale approach, featuring over 600 hours of intensive bootcamp learning that combines classroom teaching with project-based work, designed to provide students with skills equivalent to two years of industry experience.
Speaking about the initiative, IIT Gandhinagar Director Prof. Rajat Moona said the programmes reflect the institute’s commitment to nurturing “future-ready professionals who do not just learn technology but apply and create with it.” He added that the courses emphasize “real-world engineering depth, hands-on innovation, and an immersive IIT campus experience.”
Each diploma programme will admit only 60 students, selected through the All India National Proficiency Test (AINPT) followed by a multi-stage interview.
Students will reside on IIT Gandhinagar’s 400-acre ecocampus, India’s first five-star GRIHA-LD rated institution, and will be mentored by IIT faculty members alongside industry professionals from leading global firms.
The pedagogy will include project-based learning through an AI Clinic, Ideas Lab, and Product Deconstruction Workshops to help learners develop real-world applications.
Participants will receive 100% placement support and Executive Alumni Status from IIT Gandhinagar.
The programmes will also incorporate Futurense’s industry-integration model, featuring mentorship by over 40 global CXOs and CTOs, networking via a dedicated Breakfast Club, and ongoing career guidance.
The first cohort, commencing in February 2026, will comprise 70% project-based learning and 30% faculty-led instruction.
Through this initiative, IIT Gandhinagar aims to bridge the growing skill gap in AI and emerging technologies, contributing to the expansion of India’s digital talent ecosystem.