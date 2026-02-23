IIT Delhi, Jindal Steel sign MoU for structural steel research

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jindal Steel to establish a Nodal Centre of Excellence (CoE) dedicated to advancing structural steel research, design innovation and skilling, with a strong focus on high-strength and performance-oriented steel applications.

The initiative aims to promote the expanded use of structural steel in construction, which can enable more sustainable buildings, reduce life-cycle costs and accelerate infrastructure delivery across India.



The Nodal CoE will act as a translational platform connecting research, design, fabrication, and construction. It will advance high-strength structural steel applications across housing, bridges, tall buildings, and industrial structures. The Centre will work toward modernising codes, standards, and design methodologies, promoting performance-based design, durability, low-damage systems, multi-hazard resilience, and reduced carbon footprint.



The CoE will also drive nationwide capacity building through workshops, specialised courses, digital platforms, and direct design support for infrastructure projects. Chair Professorships will be established to attract global expertise and strengthen industry-linked research in performance-oriented structural steel.



As a national nodal body, the Centre will align multiple Centres of Excellence, IITs, ministries, industry stakeholders, and professional bodies to ensure coordinated research, skill development, technology transfer, and outreach.



Commenting on the partnership, Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said, "We are pleased to partner with Jindal Steel to establish this Nodal Centre of Excellence at IIT Delhi. The Centre will bring academic rigour and continuity to structural steel research, particularly in high-strength applications. Together, we have identified the need to systematically review design methodologies and performance frameworks suited to Indian conditions.

Through this collaboration, IIT Delhi will generate knowledge, develop reference materials, and support capacity building for the engineering community. It will also enable sustained dialogue between researchers, policymakers, and professionals, essential for advancing structural steel construction in India."



As the Nodal Institute, IIT Delhi will provide technical leadership under a hub-and-spoke model. IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee will contribute through research, outreach, training, curriculum development and handbook preparation, creating a structured national framework to strengthen structural steel construction.



Mr Gautam Malhotra, CEO, Jindal Steel, added, "India stands at a crucial stage in its infrastructure development. While steel production capacity is strong, the ecosystem for high-strength, performance-oriented structural steel must be strengthened. This partnership with IIT Delhi is a strategic step toward modernising design standards, advancing research, and enabling scalable infrastructure solutions.

By aligning research, innovation, and industry practice, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable built environment. We look forward to working with IIT Delhi and the wider IIT network to develop construction solutions that are safer, more sustainable, and globally competitive".



The MoU is aligned with India's broader infrastructure modernisation agenda by strengthening standards, deepening research integration and enhancing technical capabilities. By fostering closer collaboration between academia and industry, the Nodal Centre of Excellence aims to build a resilient and sustainable steel construction ecosystem in line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

(ANI)