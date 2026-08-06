IIT-BHU, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department sign MoU to strengthen science and technology education

The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department to strengthen collaboration in science and technology education, research, innovation and skill development. The agreement was signed in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The partnership aims to improve the quality of higher education in the state by promoting joint research, technology development, faculty training, curriculum design and academic exchanges. It will also encourage collaboration between higher education institutions and industry to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

Under the agreement, IIT-BHU will provide academic and technical support in emerging areas of science, engineering and technology. The collaboration is expected to help strengthen research capabilities, promote interdisciplinary learning and build capacity among faculty members and students across Madhya Pradesh's higher education institutions.

Officials said the MoU also seeks to facilitate knowledge sharing through workshops, seminars, internships, innovation programmes and collaborative projects, while creating opportunities for students and researchers to engage with advanced scientific and technological developments.