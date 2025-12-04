IIM Sambalpur signs MoU with IIMC at Brand in India conclave, to boost academic-industry collaboration

SAMBALPUR: The Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) hosted the ‘Brand in India Conclave-Curtain Raiser’, marking a significant step toward advancing the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision.

IIM-S signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi and IIMC, Dhenkanal to promote academic excellence and industry-driven learning. The MoU will enable both the institutes to collaborate on academic programmes, training, faculty-student exchanges, and research across fields such as brand management, digital marketing, corporate and sustainability communication besides business journalism.

Organised in collaboration with the Retailers Association of India (RAI), the conclave brought together industry leaders, academicians and entrepreneurs. RAI chairman Bijou Kurien was the chief guest of the event which showcased inspirational stories of India’s emerging and regional brands.