IIM Sambalpur opens Delhi Chapter and unveils Alumni Incubation Scheme to boost start-ups

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has launched the Delhi Chapter of its I-Hub Foundation, expanding its innovation and entrepreneurship footprint to the National Capital Region. The Foundation serves as a business incubator aimed at nurturing start-ups and promoting innovation-driven entrepreneurship in alignment with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The launch took place during the curtain raiser of Marmagya 10.0, the tenth edition of IIM Sambalpur’s annual business conclave. The event brought together policymakers, investors, and corporate leaders to strengthen the ecosystem for innovation and collaboration.

Alongside the launch, the institute announced the Alumni Incubation Scheme, the first initiative under the I-Hub Foundation. The scheme provides mentorship, funding access, and investor partnerships to start-ups founded by IIM Sambalpur alumni, promoting entrepreneurial leadership for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and CFO of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), addressed the gathering as Chief Guest, highlighting India’s digital transformation and its unified, transparent economic framework. Guest of Honour Altaf Hussain, Head of HR at ITC Ltd. Haridwar and President of the National HRD Network Uttarakhand Chapter, emphasised the importance of leadership rooted in the “5Cs” — Core, Coach, Connect, Congratulate, and Contribute.

Farhana Haque, Senior Director – Customer Consulting, Microsoft Asia, spoke about inclusive progress, stating that the true rise of the Global South begins when progress circles back to uplift society.

Director Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal described the expansion as a step towards building a connected, collaborative innovation ecosystem, while Prof. Atul Prashar, CEO-in-Charge of I-Hub Foundation, called the new scheme a platform for turning ideas into impact and empowering alumni-led start-ups to grow sustainably.