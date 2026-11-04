IIM Sambalpur launches dual-degree Executive PhD-DBA programme with IAE Bordeaux



The programme is designed to enable experienced professionals to translate their industry experience into rigorous, publishable research without stepping away from their careers.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, said the programme aims to connect real-world organisational challenges with evidence-based research and global academic standards.

"Our Executive PhD & DBA scholars bring real organisational problems into the research room, and they take evidence-based answers back to their boardrooms. Partnering with IAE Bordeaux allows us to offer rigorous, world-class training in research methods that meet global standards, while keeping the programme deeply relevant to the challenges Indian and global businesses face today," Jaiswal said.