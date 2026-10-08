IIM Ahmedabad's Armed Forces Programme: 62 officers begin training for corporate careers

Sixty-two officers from the Indian Armed Forces have joined the 20th batch of the Armed Forces Programme (AFP) at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), a six-month residential course designed to prepare them for careers in the corporate sector.

The programme, which runs from October to March, combines the officers' existing experience in leadership, operations and organisational management with formal training in business and management. IIMA says the programme is intended to facilitate the transition from military service to a second career in the corporate world.

The 20th batch was inaugurated on October 6, according to IIMA's official events listing.