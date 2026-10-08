IIM Ahmedabad's Armed Forces Programme: 62 officers begin training for corporate careers

Sixty-two officers from the Indian Armed Forces have joined the 20th batch of the Armed Forces Programme (AFP) at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), a six-month residential course designed to prepare them for careers in the corporate sector.
The programme, which runs from October to March, combines the officers' existing experience in leadership, operations and organisational management with formal training in business and management. IIMA says the programme is intended to facilitate the transition from military service to a second career in the corporate world.
The 20th batch was inaugurated on October 6, according to IIMA's official events listing.
What is the Armed Forces Programme?
The AFP is a full-time, campus-based management programme specifically designed for officers of the armed forces. It was first offered by IIMA in 2006 and has since had approximately 993 participants complete the programme, according to the institute's latest annual report.
The programme is conducted over 24 weeks and is divided into three terms. Its stated objectives are to improve professional competence through modern management practices, develop an enterprise-wide perspective, build an understanding of global corporate culture and facilitate the transition to a second career.
The programme is residential and attendance at sessions is compulsory. IIMA says participants are provided single accommodation on campus, while hostel and food charges are separate from the programme fee.
What will the 62 officers study?
The curriculum covers areas that officers are likely to encounter when moving from military organisations to civilian businesses.
These include corporate finance, accounting, marketing, business analytics, statistics, economics, entrepreneurship, business law, supply chain management and information systems. The programme also covers human resource management, organisational behaviour, strategy, operations, decision sciences, financial decision-making and healthcare management.
The course builds on experience the officers already bring from the armed forces, including operations, leadership, human resource management, strategy, infrastructure management, project management, supply chain management and organisational behaviour.
How is the programme taught?
Case-study based teaching is a central part of the AFP. Officers work on real-world business situations covering different industries and management disciplines.
Classroom teaching is supplemented by business presentations, industry visits, lectures by experts and interactions with corporate professionals. IIMA says these methods are intended to expose participants to complex business situations and develop the analytical and managerial skills required for corporate careers.
The programme also prepares participants for sectors beyond traditional corporate management. IIMA lists healthcare, education and manufacturing among the areas in which participants can apply the skills developed through the course.
Why is the programme designed for armed forces officers?
Officers leaving the armed forces already have experience managing people, resources and operations, often in high-pressure environments. The challenge in moving to the corporate sector is adapting those skills to a different organisational and business environment.
The AFP is designed around that transition. IIMA describes its purpose as helping officers understand modern management practices, develop an enterprise-wide perspective and understand global corporate culture while drawing on their existing leadership and operational experience.
The programme also has a dedicated placement process. IIMA's annual report says the AFP Placement Committee conducts placement activities, while the institute provides the infrastructure for them.
The programme's history dates back to 2006. In the 2024-25 academic year, its 18th batch had 59 participants, including officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with retired officers.
With the 20th batch now underway, the programme continues to serve as a bridge between military service and civilian management careers, giving officers formal exposure to finance, strategy, analytics, operations and other areas of business before they enter their next professional phase.