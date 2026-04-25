IIIT Hyderabad study finds young Indians blend tech and instinct in fitness routines

HYDERABAD: Even as smartwatches count steps and mobile applications log calories with precision, young Indians are not letting technology dictate their fitness journeys. A study by researchers at IIIT Hyderabad finds that users are constantly negotiating with, adopting, and at times ignoring fitness data, instead of relying on instinct, environment and everyday experience.

The study, presented at the CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems and titled ‘Everyday HCI of Adaptive Fitness: The Bricolage of Self-Tracking in Urban India’, shows that users combine multiple tracking methods rather than strictly following app-generated metrics. Participants reported using smart devices for step counts while maintaining handwritten logs, progress photos or engaging in discussions with peers and trainers to assess fitness.