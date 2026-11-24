Panaji: MoU signed at IFFI brings 50 per cent tuition scholarships for 18 students, 10 creative contests, quarterly masterclasses, preferential pricing on professional creative tools and a global student portfolio showcase.



The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), India’s National Centre of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR), has entered into a strategic partnership with Wacom India, the Indian subsidiary of Japan-based Wacom Co., Ltd., to strengthen creative education and expand opportunities for aspiring professionals in the country’s rapidly growing AVGC-XR sector.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 24, aims to bridge the gap between creative education and industry requirements by providing students with access to professional technology, industry-led learning opportunities and international creative platforms.