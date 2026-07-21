IICT joins India’s AVGC-XR outreach mission to South Korea, Japan

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) was part of the official Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, delegation to the Republic of Korea and Japan for a knowledge exchange programme aimed at strengthening collaboration in AVGC-XR, creative technologies, gaming, animation, manga, digital media, content infrastructure, start-up incubation, and global best practices for the proposed Content Creation Labs initiative.



The delegation was led by Shruti Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and included Ashutosh Mohle, Press Registrar General of India, Bineet Kaur, Assistant Director, Indian Information Service, Vishwas Deoskar, CEO, IICT, and Ninad Raikar, COO, IICT.



In the Republic of Korea, the delegation met Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) to discuss broadcasting innovation, digital transformation, production workflows and global content distribution. At KRAFTON Inc., discussions focused on gaming, AI-enabled content creation, developer talent pipelines, start-up incubation and interactive entertainment, while KRAFTON Jungle Lab showcased its residential talent development model in software AI, game development and game technology.